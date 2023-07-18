Tori Spelling is feeling supported.

On her Instagram Story, the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star, who split from husband Dean McDermott last month after 17 years of marriage, shared a series of images reflecting on “Things that make me happy…”

READ MORE: Tori Spelling And Dean McDermott Split After 17 Years

Tori Spelling/Instagram

Spelling started things off with a selfie of her and her daughter.

Tori Spelling/Instagram

She also shared a photo of her cat, Nellie.

Next, she shared a pic featuring her “BFF” Jennie Garth, who also starred with her in “90210”.

Tori Spelling/Instagram

Next up were pictures of everyday items like pickles and ketchup Doritos, followed by a picture of her with pals Jennifer Raines and Jenny Reiss in a bubble bath.

“that I have friends who have loved and supported me my whole life and never let me fall,” she wrote.

Tori Spelling/Instagram

In another, she posed with her “family and extended family,” mom Candy Spelling and Josh Flagg.

Tori Spelling/Instagram

READ MORE: Tori Spelling Brings Daughters To ‘Cruel Summer’ Premiere Amid Ongoing Mould Infestation

Other photos showed off Spelling’s pet dogs and pig, while in another she posed with Laura Rugetti, writing, “The bestie that knows you so well she texts 911 bc she knows otherwise you won’t pick up the phone and just wants to check on you.”

Tori Spelling/Instagram

On another photo of one of her kids, Spelling wrote, “knowing rainbows can occur even during the darkest times.”

Tori Spelling/Instagram

Spelling and McDermott met in Ottawa while filming a TV movie in 2005. They tied the knot the following year. They share five children.