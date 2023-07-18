Kaley Cuoco is sharing a warning with her fellow dog owners.

On Monday, the “Flight Attendant” star took to her Instagram Story to share that her beloved pup King recently went through a nearly fatal medical crisis.

Addressing her message to “all my dog lovers out there,” she posted a photo of a whispy plant, writing, “This is a foxtail. They are extremely dangerous to animals esp dogs .. we spent the last 2 months trying to figure out what was wrong [with] our King.”

She continued, “He had been violently ill and nothing was working. Many vet appts, surgery and endless meds. Finally found a specialist who found 2 of these in his body days away from piercing his heart !!”

But for all those worried for King, Cuoco let fans know that the adorable dog is doing well after having to undergo surgery.

“He is doing soooo much better but as u can see he has tons of stitches from a super intense surgery … please be careful,” she wrote. “Also please note these must be surgically removed. They do not heal on their own!”

Finally, adding a few more pictures of King, she added, “Take care of your pets or don’t have one! We are so grateful he is ok and will live a long happy life!”

Earlier this year, Cuoco mourned the loss of her pet chihuahua Dump Truck.

“A dog is the only thing on earth, that loves you more than he loves himself’ My sweetest Dump Truck, saying goodbye to you has deeply pierced my soul. You were with me during some of the hardest moments I’ve had in my life,” she wrote in a post in May.

“You brought endless joy to everyone that met you, and kissed my nose when I needed it most,” Cuoco continued. “You were as special as it gets and I’m so grateful we found each-other. Please tell Norman I miss him every day and will cherish you both forever.”