A new Doctor is hopping through space, time and dimension.

The long-running British sci-fi series “Doctor Who” is getting rejuvenated with a new Doctor and the first teaser pic has been shared to Twitter.

Ncuti Gatwa will be the first Black, gay Doctor to take on the role of the Time Lord, and he certainly looks the part in the fresh poster tweeted by the show’s official Twitter account on Tuesday. He’s joining many past time-travellers, including William Hartnell, David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker.

The Rwandan-Scottish actor, 30, can be seen rocking a vintage brown leather jacket reminiscent of the ’70s and an unbuttoned red-and-blue striped shirt underneath, perfectly capturing the Doctor’s whimsical and timeless style.

Viewers may remember Gatwa’s last scene-stealing performance as Eric Effioing in Netflix’s wildly popular “Sex Education”. His portrayal as a gay teenager navigating high school’s complicated ups and downs earned him a Best Supporting Actor award at the 2020 BAFTA Scotland Awards.

The first look at the new Doctor comes after returning showrunner Russell T Davies confirmed that production for the 14th series finished on July 14, sharing a snap of the crew hanging out in the Cardiff pub The Golden Cross with the caption: “That’s a wrap”.

Eager fans can also look forward to seeing Gatwa appear in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” flick, set to debut this weekend, July 21, in theatres worldwide.