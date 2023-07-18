Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Madonna is showing her gratitude to her legion of fans.

The singer shared an update in her road to recovery on Instagram with a tribute to her supporters.

““A single rose can be my garden. A single friend my world.” ♥️🌹 Thank You,” she captioned the post.

READ MORE: Madonna Shares Update About Her Medical Condition: ‘My Focus Now Is My Health’

A photo of the musician embracing a bouquet of flowers accompanied the photo.

Fans wished her well in the comments, with one writing, “We love u! We’re so blessed to have you in this world 🌷” and another adding, “Very happy to see you’re taking care of yourself first 🌹”.

READ MORE: Rosie O’Donnell Says Madonna Is Recovering At Home And Is ‘Very Strong’

Madonna has been in recovery following a “serious bacterial infection” in June that sent her to the ICU and put her Celebration Tour on pause.

She’s been keeping fans up to date with posts and was even spotted in NYC recently.