Indian singer Harrdy Sandhu prophesizes that Punjabi music will take over the world (if it hasn’t already).

The renewed interest in Punjabi music is evident with back-to-back appearances of South Asian artists at crowd-magnet international music events such as the Coachella (Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh became the first Punjabi artist to perform) and at the Juno Awards, where Indian Canadian artists like Tesher and AP Dhillon have left their marks.

“I’m so happy that Punjabi music is going global,” starts Sandhu, who is basking in the success of his new EP Pleasures.

Speaking to ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier, Sandhu talked about when he drove a taxi in Australia and realized the genre was widely popular among locals.

“I still remember in 2008, I was in Australia. I used to drive a taxi. I heard many of these songs and all the Australians enjoyed it. And now, I think Punjabi music is going to take over the world,” he says.

Indian artists are also taking centerstage with collaborations, which go viral in no time. Remember Nick Jonas and King’s “Maan Meri Jaan”?

Speaking of collabs, Sandhu says he’d like to mix up the chords with Bad Bunny, known for his chart-busting rap and electronic hits.

Both styles are close to Sandhu’s music with which he has experimented on new album Pleasures.

Sandhu explains, “This one is very, very special to me because we have been working on it for the past eight months. And this is what I have done in the previous 10 years of my career, and here, I have experimented with my vocals. I have tried to sing all different songs in different variations. I have tried to give five different flavors for everyone, so everyone can listen to the songs. There’s one song, definitely, for everyone.”

“Psycho,” the first track from Pleasures to hit the internet, gained over 10 million views within a week of its release. For this video, Sandhu uses the Unreal Engine technology – the first in India. “Psycho” is also different from his previous chartbusters like “Bijlee Bijlee”, which debuted on the Billboard Global chart at #150.

“This video, the way we shot it – it’s shot on Unreal Engine. And this is the first time in India that any music video has been made on this technology, that’s never done before. “Bijlee Bijlee” was very, very commercial. (“Psycho”) is commercial, but it’s (also) kind of a wannabe hip-hop vibe, a little bit of that vibe to it. And also, a romantic song to experiment with,” says Sandhu.

“It’s a different feel for people, it’s new coming from me. Because they have listened to what kind of music I’ve done (and) this is totally different from that. From the past 10 years… It’s got new sounds but people are loving it. I’m getting so many messages and I’m so happy about it,” he adds.

Sandhu’s videos were meticulously planned with each frame boasting chiseled abs and a fantastic physique. Looks are essential to Sandhu; he says, “For me, it’s the most important thing. If I look at myself in the mirror and if I’m looking good, I have the confidence I can do anything.”

Harrdy Sandhu — Image courtesy: Warner Music

Before he became a famous music artist, Sandhu played cricket in India. However, an elbow injury ended that career, and a musician was born. Sandhu, who played the role of famous Indian cricketer Madan Lal in the Bollywood movie “83”, says his life as a sportsperson taught him resilience and discipline — both of which play an essential role in his life as a musician.

“I had no idea that I’d come into this line. I was a cricketer at that time. But I always had one thing in my mind at one point in time when I was playing cricket. Also, I would do a song for sure because I used to sing in the trains, in the busses when I was. We were playing cricket,” he says.

Speaking of his early music influences, Sandhu talks about legendary Indian artist Gurdas Mann and Indo-Canadian maverick Harbhajan Mann but adds, “I’m talking about the year 2006 to 2007 and after that also… I became a huge fan of Diljit Dosanjh. I loved his music. I had no idea (at that time) that I’ll come into this line. I was a cricketer at that time.”

Sandhu’s debut album I Am Harrdy released a decade ago in 2012. The singer, who released back to back hits like “Naah”, “Backbone”, “Kya Baat Ay” and “Bijlee Bilee” among others, explains the delay.

He says, “I think singles were in demand. Singles were working. So, I preferred putting all of my efforts into one song, into one video. And this time, after 10 years, I wanted to change everything, change the work, how I do it. And people were asking for more songs. So, I did it for them.”

Pleasures released in July 2023.