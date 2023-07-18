Christopher Nolan and his wife are hitting the red carpet for the “Oppenheimer” premiere.

The couple stepped out at Monday night’s premiere of the film in New York City, dressed for a night of glamour.

The director wore a dark grey suit, while Emma Thomas opted for a classy buttoned-up gown.

READ MORE: Christopher Nolan Explains How His Daughter Flora’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Cameo Came About

Notably absent were the cast of the autobiographical film, including Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, and Josh Hartnett.

The New York City premiere comes four days after its premiere in London. The stars did walk the red carpet even then, but left the event in support of the announced SAG-AFTRA strike.

READ MORE: Robert Downey Jr. Says ‘Oppenheimer’ Is ‘The Best Film I’ve Ever Been In’

Nolan spoke in support of the stars after the event, explaining, “They are off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by SAG, joining one of my guilds, the Writers Guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of their union.”

“Oppenheimer” arrives in theatres on July 21.