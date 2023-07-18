Jelly Roll is quickly ascending to the highest heights of the country music world, and 2023 marked a significant turning point in the phenom’s rise to superstardom. With the release of his new album last month, Whitsitt Chapel, it’s the perfect time to walk readers through the country music sensation’s unique rise to the spotlight.

But who is Jelly Roll?

Jelly Roll, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, born December 4, 1984, is a Nashville-born musician who has spanned genres, starting from hip-hop, transitioning to rock and now dominating the country music world. Coming from a middle-lower-class background, he was the youngest of four children.

His father worked as a meat salesman, while his mother battled addiction and mental health issues. He was nicknamed Jelly Roll by his mother as a child and stuck with it. Jelly Roll had numerous encounters with the criminal justice system until a profound moment in jail when he learned he had a daughter.

How did his career get going?

Before making waves in the country music scene, Jelly Roll launched his career in hip hop. One of his notable early successes was the 2010 collaboration “Pop Another Pill” with Memphis rapper Lil Wyte, which garnered over 6.3 million views on YouTube. This led to his involvement with the hip-hop group SNO and their album “Year Round”, where Jelly Roll showcased his lyrical skills.

In the following years, Jelly Roll continued to make his mark with a string of mixtapes and independent solo albums. Collaborations with artists like Lil Wyte, Struggle Jennings, Haystak, and Tech N9ne further solidified his presence in the hip-hop world.

What was his breakout?

On November 9, 2021, he made his highly anticipated Grand Ole Opry debut, a milestone moment for any artist. This was followed by a memorable collaboration with country singer Craig Morgan at the Opry on July 7, 2022, where they performed the emotional track “Almost Home.”

In the rock music scene, Jelly Roll achieved a significant milestone on May 9, 2022, when his track “Dead Man Walking” topped the rock radio charts, marking his first number-one in that genre. However, his versatility and talent extended beyond rock, as he ventured into country music with tremendous success.

In January 2023, Jelly Roll reached the top of the country radio charts with his debut country single, “Son of a Sinner,” a song he co-wrote with David Ray Stevens. The track secured a number one spot and reached number eight on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, showcasing Jelly Roll’s crossover appeal.

How has Jelly Rolls’s career been shaping up since his breakthrough success?

Jelly Roll’s popularity continues to soar. He made history with an unprecedented 25-week reign at number one on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart in February 2023, cementing his status as a rising star. His accomplishments extend beyond chart success, as evidenced by his sold-out show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on December 9, 2022. Joined by acclaimed artists such as Chris Young, Sam Hunt, and Shinedown, Jelly Roll wowed 15,000 fans with a powerhouse performance.

The accolades continued to pour in at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, where Jelly Roll emerged as a multiple-award winner. His song “Son of a Sinner” triumphed, earning him Male Video of the Year, Male Breakthrough Video of the Year, and Digital-First Performance of the Year.

What’s next for Jelly Roll?

Jelly Roll is embarking on the highly anticipated “Backroad Baptism Tour,” spanning 44 cities from May 4 to October 14 2023. Whitsitt Chapel, his 13-track album, debuted last month and was celebrated with an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America”. The standout track “Save Me,” a collaboration with Lainey Wilson, delivered a strong performance at the ACM Awards.