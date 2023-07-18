Click to share this via email

The cemetery is open for business.

Paramount+ released the first look photos for its prequel to Stephen King’s novel, “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines”, based on the terrifying and untold chapter from Stephen King’s novel Pet Sematary.

Starring Jackson White, the film follows a young Jud Crandall in 1969, who dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine. He soon discovers his family’s dark history and must join his childhood friends to defeat the ancient evil gripping his hometown.

The photos show the cast in full costume in the eerie locale of Ludlow, where storm clouds seem to constantly be present.

Jackson White as Jud Crandall appearing in Pet Sematary: Bloodlines – Photo: Philippe Bosse/Paramount Players

Isabella Star LaBlanc as Donna and Forrest Goodluck as Manny appearing in Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. – Photo: Philippe Bosse/Paramount Players

David Duchovny as Bill and Jack Mulhern as Timmy appearing in Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. – Photo: Philippe Bosse/Paramount Players

Henry Thomas as Dan appearing in Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, streaming on Paramount+, 2023. – Photo: Philippe Bosse/Paramount Players

Other cast members include Forrest Goodluck (“LAWMEN: BASS REEVES”, “The Revenant”), Jack Mulhern (“The Boys in the Boat”, “Mare of Easttown”), Henry Thomas (“The Fall of the House of Usher”, “Gangs of New York”), Natalie Alyn Lind (“The Goldbergs”, “The Gifted”) and Isabella Star LaBlanc (“True Detective: Night Country”, “Long Slow Exhale”), with Pam Grier (“Cinnamon”, “Jackie Brown”) and David Duchovny (“Bucky F*cking Dent” and “Californication”).

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines – Photo: Paramount

“Pet Sematary: Bloodlines” is set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Oct. 6.