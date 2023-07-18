Taylor Lautner is giving the Swifties the inside scoop.

The “Twilight” actor, 31, teased a TikTok on Monday that gave a sneak peek at the upcoming episode of his podcast, “The Squeeze”, with his wife, Taylor Dome, and it seems another Taylor seems to be the center of the conversation.

Lautner, who met his wife in 2018 through his sister Makena Moore, recently joined his ex-girlfriend, Swift, 33, on the Kansas City, Mississippi stop of her sold-out Eras Tour.

The “Tracers” actor, 31, who inspired Swift’s 2010 track “Back to December”, was joined by fellow actress Joey King at the tour stop. The trio starred in the latest music vid from Swift for ‘The Vault’ track “I Can See You”, which sees the three pals pulling off a heist to steal Swift’s master recordings.

“We’ve been flooded with requests to do interviews,” admits Lautner in the beginning of the TikTok. “Out of respect to our relationship with Taylor, we just wanted to be able to dictate the storylines, we did want to give you guys the exclusive here on ‘The Squeeze.'”

“This secret is literally bigger than any secret I’ll ever have,” slyly added Dome, who teased some juicy info to share.

In the comment section, fans exploded with excitement, with one writing: “Can’t wait for this!! Tay I have to say you are an absolute icon because not all women would be this cool and supportive. Such an awesome thing”.

“THE definition of class. I just love the Taylors Lautner,” added another.

The latest episode of “The Squeeze” will drop on all major podcast platforms tomorrow.