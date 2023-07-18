Click to share this via email

Renée Zellweger may not be walking down the wedding aisle anytime soon.

The Texas native, 54, and the British television presenter, 44, aren’t preparing for married life, despite a report from The Sun pitching otherwise.

Reports of a quiet engagement swirled one day after Antstead shared a rare snap with his two kids, Archie and Amelia, who he shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall, and the Oscar winner.

However, People can confirm that the reports are false.

Cupid’s arrow hit the “Bridget Jones’s Diary” actress and Anstead in September 2021, and have since been inseparable.

Zellweger has been in and out of love throughout her Hollywood career, divorcing country music star Kenny Chesney in 2005 and finding herself romantically linked to musician Doyle Bramhall and actor Jim Carrey.