Priyanka Chopra is receiving the gift of Nick Jonas’ love on her special day.

The “Citadel” star turned 41 on Tuesday, and her husband, Jonas, 30, gave a much-deserved birthday shoutout to his wife of nearly five years.

READ MORE: Danielle Jonas Reveals ‘It’s Hard’ Feeling ‘Less Than’ Her Sisters-In-Law Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Sophie Turner

In an irresistibly sweet snap shared to Jonas’ Instagram on Tuesday, the couple, who welcomed their daughter Malti Marie last year via surrogacy, are seen snuggling up on what appears to be a yacht. He captioned the boat side pic with: “I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love. ❤️🎉”

The adorable image comes a month after the Miss World winner penned her heartfelt message for her husband on Father’s Day, describing him as her “biggest champion” to both him and their daughter.

READ MORE: Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra Steal The Spotlight At Bulgari’s Venice Jewelry Line Launch

The two lovebirds initially fluttered into each other’s lives in 2016 after the Jonas Brothers member, preparing to embark on The Tour with his two brothers this summer, slid into Chopra’s DMs.

In 2018, after much back-and-forth flirtations, the duo began dating before finally saying “I do” at two separate ceremonies in India that December.