They grow up so fast!

“The Kardashians” star shared an absolutely adorable vid of her 11-month-old son Tatum, who she welcomed via surrogacy in August 2022 with her ex Tristan Thompson, to her Instagram Story on Monday.

The kiddo, who turns one on July 28, could be seen zooming toward a set of stairs while crawling on his hands and knees.

Back in 2022, the reality star attempted to conceal the surrogacy from the public. During the process of secrecy, news broke that Thompson, 32, who shares four kids with three different women, had strayed and fathered a child with another woman.

As the news broke just before Tatum’s arrival, Khloé, 39, admitted she felt “depressed and sad” on the hit Hulu series, which was extended for two more seasons, last summer.

Season 3 has shown Khloé being brutally honest about her struggles to emotionally connect with her Tatum sometimes, revealing in a June episode: “The connection … [is] taking months, and we still don’t have a complete bond.”

Kardashian and the NBA star also share a five-year-old daughter, True.