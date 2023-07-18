The Barbie Land keeps expanding!

Ahead of the great cinematic duel between Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb drama “Oppenheimer” and Greta Gerwig’s feel-good fantasy “Barbie”, new reports continue the tidal wave in the timeless doll’s favour.

According to Variety, Margot Robbie’s “Barbie” is expected to rake in an eye-popping $95-$100 million across 4,200 North American theatres over the opening weekend.

Due to the insane hyper-marketing tactics of the pretty-in-pink picture, many estimates are sprinkled across the cake. Warner Bros.’, producing the flick, has estimated a more safe $75 million opening.

Regardless of the outcome, the pint-sized princess is expected to take the gold box office medal from Nolan’s “Oppenheimer”, estimated to bring in a substantial $50 million from 3,600 cinemas.

The competition between the two productions, which are opening on the same weekend, has led to the viral phenomenon known as ‘Barbienheimmer,’ which sees many people choosing which movie they will see between the two. According to AMC, more than 40,000 people have already nabbed tickets for double features of the film on the same day.