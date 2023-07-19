Canada’s Aaron Goodvin has a very exciting announcement to share, and it doesn’t involve a new chart-topping single.

ET Canada can exclusively reveal that Alberta native’s wife, Victoria Goodvin, is expecting a baby!

The two exclusively shared a handful of irresistibly adorable snaps commemorating the big news.

In the exclusive snaps, the CCMA Awards and Juno nominee snuggles up close to Victoria as their darling dogs Olive and Telly playfully nestle their faces between the couple, who hold up baby clothes towards the camera, alluding to the bundle of joy coming into their lives.

Goodvin’s venture into fatherhood comes as his latest infectious single, “Country Dance“, hit streaming platforms on July 7.

On creating the catchy banger, Goodvin described himself as wanting to create a sequel to his 2016 track “Lonely Drum”, which is currently 2x platinum in Canada and boasts 15 million streams on Spotify.

“‘Country Dance’ began to emerge while joking around about the fact that I can’t even do the ‘Lonely Drum’ line dance, one of the most popular line dances out there. One of my favourite things about writing this song was we didn’t even figure out what the title would be until we got to the end of the chorus,” continued the country crooner.

As he and Victoria await the birth of their little one, Goodvin has been playing at festivals across Canada and the U.S. earlier this year on his sold-out It’s The Ride tour.

For updates on Goodvin’s upcoming shows, including tour dates and additional announcements, visit his official website at www.aarongoodvin.com.