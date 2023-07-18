Michael Lohan is singing sweet words about his daughter and new mom, Lindsay Lohan.

The new grandfather, 63, exclusively revealed to People how endlessly ecstatic he is for his daughter’s newfound parenthood with her partner Bader Shammas, who welcomed the birth of her son, Luai, earlier this week.

“All I can say is I’m so so happy for Lindsay and Bader! They will be amazing parents,” Michael beamed to the mag. “We are all truly blessed in so many ways!”

“Michael has a little girl so this is the first little boy in the family and it’s just wonderful,” he adds, pointing to his son Michael Lohan Jr., 35, and wife Nina Ginsberg’s daughter Isabel Scarlet, who joined the planet on June 2021.

“Everything went great with Lindsay, absolutely amazing and the delivery went really smooth.”

Michael also graced the public with a precious snapshot in a heartwarming display captured in San Francisco to the publication. The image showcased a beautiful bond between father and daughter as Lindsay, donning a cozy tan pullover, sat nestled between her proud father and her husband, Shammas.

The moment marked Michael’s first time meeting his son-in-law’s parents.

LiLo’s mom, Dina, also had sparkling sentiments to share of her daughter last March, saying to the same mag: “It’s incredible. We’re just so excited. It’s just such a beautiful thing for my child! And I love babies. Who doesn’t?”

Lohan first became romantically linked to Shammas in 2020, and the two were engaged by late 2021.