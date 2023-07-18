Lights, camera, solidarity.

The UK actors union, Equity, is gearing up for an extraordinary show of support as they join forces with SAG-AFTRA across the pond. Equity members are set to march in unison this week in a rallying cry that will resonate from London to Manchester, per Deadline.

The star-studded lineup includes Equity heavyweights like General Secretary Paul W Fleming and President Lynda Rooke, alongside special guest John McDonnell, the former Shadow Chancellor for the Labour Party. And that’s just the beginning, as more notable attendees will be unveiled in the coming days.

The vibrant procession will weave through the iconic streets of Leicester Square in London and Media City in Manchester, the bustling hub for BBC, ITV, and numerous production companies. Banners and flags will flutter in the air, amplifying the unified voice of the entertainment industry and the trade union movement.

While Equity unequivocally stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA during the ongoing strike, UK labour laws dictate that SAG-AFTRA members operating under an Equity UK collective bargaining agreement must continue reporting to work. Nevertheless, major international productions like “House of the Dragon” and “Industry” persist amidst the strike, their casts falling under Equity’s protective umbrella.

Meanwhile, some homegrown projects, including the Rami Malek-starrer “Amateur”, have momentarily paused.

In the U.S., the SAG strike has been blooming with notable names, including Jason Sudeikis, Susan Sarandon, Hilary Duff and Nina Dobrev.