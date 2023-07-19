The investigation into rapper Tupac Shakur‘s 1996 murder continues as police continue to search for answers nearly 30 years later.

The Las Vegas Metro Police confirmed to ET that a search warrant was served at a home in Henderson, Nevada Monday as part of the ongoing investigation into Shakur’s death. The LVMPD declined to comment further.

Shakur was shot multiple times in Las Vegas in 1996 while leaving a boxing match at the MGM Grand Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

The “Dear Mama” rapper was in a car with Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight when a white Cadillac pulled up beside them and began shooting out of the back window, killing Shakur.

While authorities believed at the time that the 25-year-old rapper was the intended target of the shooting, the investigation remains unsolved, with police continuing to search for answers as to who killed the GRAMMY-nominated musician.

Shakur was one of the most popular rappers in the world when he was killed, selling over 75 million records worldwide — and became a legend after his death, with dozens of posthumous albums, books, documentaries and films released about him and his untimely death. He was even turned into a hologram for Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s 2012 Coachella performance. Shakur was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, and just last month, he posthumously received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The update is the latest in the case following a 2019 lead from Greg Kading, a retired Los Angeles police detective, who alleged to CBS News Los Angeles that Shakur’s murder had already been solved after Duane Davis — also known as Keffe D — confessed to his involvement in the murder of Shakur while being questioned in connection with the murder of The Notorious B.I.G., also known as Christopher Wallace.

But at the time, Las Vegas police only said that the case was still an open investigation.

In the more than 25 years since Shakur’s death, no arrests have been made. The police department has cited a lack of cooperation from people close to Shakur as a reason for the stalled investigation.

MORE FROM ET:

Tupac Shakur Honoured With Walk of Fame Star 26 Years After His Death

Watch Tupac Shakur Reflect on His Life in Rare Interviews (Exclusive)

Tupac Shakur’s Family Opening L.A. Pop-Up Restaurant in His Honour