Sheryl Crow is sounding off.

Last week, country star Jason Aldean released the music video for his song “Try That in a Small Town”, and he’s kicked up plenty of controversy along with it.

The single, written by Kelley Lovelace, Neil Thrasher, Tully Kennedy and Kurt Allison, contrasts the lives of people in urban and rural areas, with Aldean singing about issues such as protests against police and more.

But it’s the song’s violent, threatening lyrics that have sparked criticism and caused controversy.

“Got a gun that my granddad gave me/They say one day they’re gonna round up/Well, that s**t might fly in the city, good luck/Try that in a small town/See how far ya make it down the road,” he sings at one point.

The controversy over the song and its video, has since caused CMT to remove the video from its rotation.

On Tuesday, Crow took to Twitter to directly call out Aldean for the violent lyrics of the song.

“@Jason_Aldean I’m from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence.” she wrote.

“There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence,” Crow added. “You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting. This is not American or small town-like. It’s just lame.”

In October 2017, Aldean was on stage performing at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas when a gunman fired at the audience from a nearby hotel, killing 60 people and injuring hundreds.

Responding to the controversy around his song, Aldean wrote on Instagram, “‘Try That In a Small Town,’ for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbours, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbours, and that was above any differences. My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to — that’s what this song is about.”

Others on social have also called Aldean out over the song, as well as the imagery in the music video.

