There’s no truth to those rumours about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage being on the rocks, an insider has said.

RadarOnline reported the couple were “taking time apart” amid headlines about them losing deals and Meghan reportedly getting offers “pouring in.”

However, an insider told Page Six of any separation rumours, “It’s not true, it’s literally made up.”

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018 and share two children — Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2 — together.

The couple made the decision to step down as senior members of the royal family back in March 2020, with them since making the move to California, where they now live.

Page Six’s source comment comes after an insider told RadarOnline, “They’re trying to figure out what hit them.

“Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world,” they continued, saying the Duke of Sussex needs to “find himself.”

The website also claimed Harry was planning to head back to Africa — a continent that’s very special to him — to film a documentary.

A source mentioned the trip would be good for the Duke because he considers Africa to be his “second home and a place where he feels most like himself.”

ET Canada has contacted an Archewell rep for comment.

