Chrissy Teigen keeps it real on social media.

The Cravings cookbook author took to her Instagram Story to tell fans how she was getting ready to undergo her first colonoscopy this week.

The 37-year-old shared, “I have my first colonoscopy tomorrow because I was told by my doctor that people are getting it younger and younger and they should go in earlier and earlier to get checked now.

“Soon there’s going to be a very large jump in people my age and even a little younger getting colon cancer because we don’t get checked.

“And we don’t get checked because we’re not told to. You think that your parents are the ones that get checked.”

The star joked, “My number one question is, you see me every day. I wear a black Hanro bra and black leggings every day. And for some reason, on the day that I have to take this wild amount of colon cleanse pills, I chose to wear white pants and a white bra.

“Just being a big risk-taker today,” she added.

Teigen said of prepping for a colonoscopy, “One thing that you always hear about is the crazy drink that you have to drink the night before. It’s like very intense and [there’s] cramping. And obviously, you have to get ready to have a camera up your butt.

“But now, it can be pills. So I have to take these pills, a sip of water after every pill, and then a giant thing of water,” she said, showing the pills to the camera.

Teigen later said how she was “starving” and waiting for her green jello to solidify, because you can’t eat the day before the procedure.

She also joked that people should follow her journey with the hashtag #checkoutthatass, before confirming that wasn’t actually real.