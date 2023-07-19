Florence Pugh is avoiding the sparkle.

In a new interview with The Radio Times, the “Oppenheimer” star shares the reasoning behind her decision to shave her head, debuting the look at the Met Gala this past spring.

“I purposefully chose to look like that. I wanted vanity out of the picture,” the actress, according to the Daily Mail. “Hollywood is very glamorous – especially for women – and it’s hard for an audience to see past that. Whenever I’ve not needed to be glam or have a full face of makeup, I fight to keep it that way. It helps the audience.”

Pugh continued, “Vanity is gone. The only thing that people can look at then is your raw face.”

The 27-year-old explained that she has been trying since the beginning to maintain a hold of her own image as she pursued a career in the film industry.

“Even at the beginning of my career, I was always fighting to control my image,” Pugh said.

That has even extended to her makeup choices, explaining why she prefers to use less makeup where possible.

“It helps me when I’m wearing less makeup because then I’m less of a sparkly thing on screen. I feel like I’m allowed to do ugly faces, like it’s more acceptable,” Pugh explained.