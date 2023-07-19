Mandy Moore wants what’s fair.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the “This Is Us” star opened up about what exactly the ongoing Screen Actors Guild strike is really about.

Moore, who was out on the picket line outside Disney supporting the strike effort by SAG-AFTRA, explained, “The residual issue is a huge issue.”

“We’re in incredibly fortunate positions as working actors having been on shows that found tremendous success in one way or another,” Moore said, “but many actors in our position for years before us were able to live off of residuals or at least pay their bills.”

The actress revealed that she has received “very tiny, like 81-cent cheques” for residuals from “This Is Us”, a hit network series.

“I was talking with my business manager who said he’s received a residual for a penny and two pennies,” Moore added.

“Scandal” star Katie Lowes, who was on the picket line with Moore, added that she hasn’t received any substantial residuals from the Shonda Rhimes show’s streaming deals on Netflix and Hulu.

“If you are someone who has been fortunate enough in our positions to do 120-plus episodes of a successful show in previous years — 10, 15, 20 years ago — that re-airing would be the thing that could sustain you on years where I did this smaller project or I wanted to go do a play or you have kids and you have a family to provide for,” Lowes said. “And that just not a reality anymore. The entire model has changed.”

SAG-AFTRA officially went on strike on July 14, following the Writers Guild of America, who have been striking since May.