Ariana Grande is moving on after her split from husband Dalton Gomez.

The “Thank U, Next” hitmaker — who seems to have ditched her wedding ring lately — appears to have also deleted her wedding pictures from her Instagram account after it was reported this week that the couple had called it quits after two years of marriage.

The only picture of Gomez that remains is one she shared in November 2022.

Grande — who has been in London, U.K. for months now filming “Wicked” — seems like she’s been keeping herself as busy as usual amid the alleged divorce news.

The musician was pictured enjoying a spot of retail therapy at Loewe in London’s Bond Street this week, with her being joined by her “Wicked” co-star Cynthia Erivo for the outing.

Daily Mail shared the images.

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo — Photo: Getty Images

READ MORE: Why Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez Weren’t A ‘Good Fit’: Source

ET was among the publications confirming Grande and Gomez’s split earlier this week.

A source said, “Ariana and Dalton tried to make things work, but ultimately they were just not a good fit. Dalton has been very private and low-key about their relationship with his work colleagues and hasn’t been talking a lot about their split.”

Another source added, “Ariana and Dalton’s friends have always been concerned by their whirlwind romance and felt their relationship would ultimately be short-lived. Their relationship has been rocky at different points, and they’ve had trouble making time for each other with scheduling issues.”

READ MORE: Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey And Andrew Garfield Hang Out At Wimbledon 2023

A third source noted the toll that the couple’s work schedules took on the relationship, saying, “Ariana and Dalton have had issues for a while and tried working through them but couldn’t. Ariana has been filming ‘Wicked’ overseas and working a lot. The couple ultimately decided to end things.”

Grande and Gomez tied the knot on May 15, 2021.