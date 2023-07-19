Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are still going strong, and things between the two have seemingly gotten more serious.

According to People, a source recently confirmed that the couple were seen getting cozy on a romantic getaway to the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Harrison, Idaho.

The source claimed that the pair looked “really cute” and “so happy together” while spotted working out at the gym on the golf club grounds with a dog by their side.

READ MORE: Bad Bunny Breaks Silence On Kendall Jenner Romance, Pair Insist They Want To Protect Their Private Lives

“They definitely seem in love, and super serious,” the insider shared. “They’re really friendly. Kendall is so low key that plenty of guests don’t even know who she was.”

In May, a separate source said that the pair’s relationship was progressing and “getting more serious,” noting that “Kendall is happy.”

At the time, the source pointed out that, despite the couple’s “slow start,” they “spend almost every day together now.”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Teases Kendall Jenner’s Dating History, Particularly Her Taste In Basketball Stars

Kendall, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, have been linked since February when they were spotted leaving the same restaurant in Los Angeles. Though neither have confirmed their relationship, the supermodel and the musician have been spotted publicly several times together. Earlier this month, they were photographed on a romantic vacation to Puerto Rico where they were seen getting cozy at a bar and enjoying a romantic dinner.

kendall jenner and bad bunny pic.twitter.com/w2yUO3a369 — emma (@ohkendallph) July 9, 2023