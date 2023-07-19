Dina Lohan is excited to be a new grandmother.

Speaking with Us Weekly, the 60-year-old shared her reaction to her daughter, Lindsay Lohan, welcoming her first child with husband Bader Shammas.

“We are so blessed and overjoyed and filled with so much love,” Dina said, adding that the baby boy arrived “two days early.”

She explained that she had made plans to travel to Dubai to be with her daughter before she gave birth, but that didn’t exactly work out.

“He decided to come early to join us sooner,” Dina said of her new grandson.

Lindsay’s reps confirmed on Monday that the 36-year-old “Mean Girls” star had given birth to a “beautiful, healthy son named Luai.”

The news came just months after Lindsay revealed to the world that she and Shammas were expecting a baby.

Lindsay’s sister Aliana also celebrated the big news, writing on Instagram, “[Lindsay] you are going to be the best mom in the universe. I just wanted to post because not that our family and friends don’t know already, you truly are an angel and one of the kindest, sweetest, genuine, brilliant, beautiful [and] most talented people I know. Love you with all my heart.”