Chris Hemsworth and and his wife Elsa Pataky.

Chris Hemsworth had a special message for his wife Elsa Pataky to celebrate her 47th birthday on Tuesday.

Hemsworth took to Instagram to share multiple photos of the pair celebrating with some yummy-looking cakes.

The “Extraction” star gazed lovingly at his other half as friends sang “Happy Birthday” to her, with the pair posing with other cakes she’d received.

Hemsworth captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my partner in crime, love you always, here’s to many more 😘😘😘 @elsapataky”

Jeremy Renner was among those commenting on Hemsworth’s pics, writing: “Happy bday ELSA ❤️”

Hemsworth and Pataky tied the knot back in 2010 and share three children together; daughter India Rose, 11, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 9.

The cute family recently headed to Spain for a vacation, with Hemsworth sharing some snaps.