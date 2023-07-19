Keanu Reeves and his Dogstar bandmates have released new music after more than two decades.

On Wednesday, the alternative rock band from Los Angeles, California not only released a new single, titled “Everything Turns Around”, they also announced their upcoming full-length album Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, out October 6.

The new song marks Dogstar’s first new music since their 2000 album, Happy Ending, released prior to their 2002 breakup. Reeves joined the band on bass in 1994.

“When creating this record, we were so excited about the idea of playing it live,” Dogstar shared, via Consequence, upon also announcing a 25+ date headline tour across North America and Japan, including a Canadian stop at Toronto’s Lee’s Palace on December 9. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (July 21) at 10 a.m. local.

“Everything Turns Around” — which is accompanied by a music video, seen below — comes after the band’s announcement of their reunion and their first performance in over 20 years at Napa’s BottleRock Festival in May. Dogstar also headlined a set last night (July 18) at the Roxy in L.A.

Check out the track list for Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees:

1. Blonde

2. How the Story Ends

3. Everything Turns Around

4. Overhang

5. Dillon Street

6. Lily

7. Lust

8. Glimmer

9. Sunrise

10. Sleep

11. Upside

12. Breach