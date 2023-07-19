Everyone wants to know about Sexyy Red.

On Tuesday night, Canadian rap superstar Drake posted a photo on his Instagram Story in which he’s seen cozying up to his fellow rapper.

“Just met my rightful wife,” he wrote in the caption.

While the post had fans wondering if Drake had found a new romance, some simply wanted to know who exactly Sexyy Red is.

Who Is Sexyy Red?

Born Janae Wherry in 1998, and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Sexyy Red has been on the rap scene since 2016.

She released her first song, “Ah Thousand Jigs”, in 2018, and in 2021 she debuted her first mixtape, Ghetto Superstar.

He career has continued to grow since. Earlier in 2023, she released the single “Pound Town” with Tay Keith, which went viral thanks to its open sexuality.

Red was next featured on NLE Choppa’s “Slut Me Out” remix, and followed it up in May with “Pound Town 2” featuring Nicki Minaj, which got her on the Billboard Hot 100, rising all the way to no. 66.

In June, Red released her latest mixtape, Hood Hottest Princess.

Where Did She Get The Name Sexyy Red?

In an interview with Complex, the rapper explained that Red was her nickname in middle school.

“I had red hair ever since then,” she said. “Sexyy” came next.

“When I was trying to upload my song that I had just recorded when I started rapping, I didn’t know what name I should use, and my cameraman was like, ‘What about Sexyy Red, because you’re sexy and your name’s Red?’ I’m like, ‘Okay. I like that,'” she recalled. “We was putting different stuff in front of Red at first, but then when he said Sexyy, I’m like, ‘I like that.’ It fits.”

Who Are Sexyy Red’s Inspirations?

Talking about her musical stylings and her inspirations, Red told Complex, “I loved Project Pat and Juicy J and all them. Three 6 Mafia. Memphis flows. I like Chief Keef. I was listening to Gucci Mane. I like Boosie and Webbie. I like boy rappers. I listen to all the dudes.”

On the often sexually explicit lyrics in her songs, Red said, “It’s bad. It’s ratchet. That’s how I describe it. I be like, ‘It’s bad. Don’t listen to it around no kids.’ But the kids f**king with me, too. They f**k with me hard.”

She added, “I’m really a product of my environment. They be saying, ‘Oh, she’s ghetto. She dusty.’ But I’m really a product of my environment. If they go where I’m from, I’m clean out there. They think I’m dusty? Oh, this is clean. So it’s just real. It is trench, hood shit. It’s turned up out there on some street shit.”

Are Drake And Sexyy Red Actually Dating?

Despite calling her his “rightful wife,” there has been no indication that Drake and Sexyy Red are romantically involved.

Drake, who is currently on tour with 21 Savage, has recently been spotted out with several different women, but not Red.

Some fans have been theorizing, though, that the pair may have a collaboration in the works.