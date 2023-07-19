Click to share this via email

Logic and his wife, Brittney Noell, have welcomed their second child together; a baby boy named Leo.

Noell took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the exciting news, posting some adorable snaps of the newborn.

One photo showed their 3-year-old son Bobby pulling a funny face with his baby brother on his knee.

Noell captioned the images, “our beautiful Leo was born and we couldn’t be happier 🤍 we are all (especially Bobby) so in love.”

Logic confirmed he and Noell were expecting baby no. 2 on New Year’s Day, sharing a video of their scan.

The rapper captioned the post, “Happy New Baby!”

Noell — who married Logic in 2019 — also posted: “Baby Hall #2 coming 2023🤍”

She shared a photo of her baby bump in June, with her hugging son Bobby while wearing a crop top and patterned trousers.