Miranda Lambert is facing more concert controversy after a newly-surfaced video of her popping a fan’s beach ball mid-performance has been circulating on the internet.

While it’s unclear when the incident took place, the clip comes two days after the country star called out a group of fans taking a selfie as she sang the emotional track “Tin Man” during one of her Las Vegas residency shows.

Several social media users slammed the Grammy-winning singer online, with more than one person calling her a “Karen” and “the grinch of country music.”

READ MORE: Miranda Lambert On ‘Sticking To Her Guns’ And Standing Firm Against Pressure To Change Her Appearance: ‘It’s About What I Have To Say’

One Twitter user took to the platform to share a screen recorded clip of the incident, calling Lambert “the wicked witch of the west of country music” and “a modern day Karen.” The user went as far as to ponder about how Lambert’s temper affected her previous marriage to fellow country artist, Blake Shelton.

In the clip, Lambert, 39, is heard telling the crowd: “I love y’all but we’re not at the damn beach. We’re singing country music tonight.”

miranda lambert also once popped a fan's beach ball when she got annoyed that the crowd was having fun with it. she's like the grinch of country music. pic.twitter.com/mahjcwpXHO — Bobby. (@bobfaget__) July 18, 2023

Another user mocked Lambert, speculating what other concert controversies she may get herself into in the future.

“I guess clapping isn’t allowed either since it might get her out of sync,” the user sarcastically tweeted. “What’s next, the light was on her face? Miranda Lambert is not for her outburst, now she is the first Karen on stage!”

Some users weren’t surprised by Lambert’s actions as they recalled similar past incidents involving beach balls at her concerts. One Nashville native even called her an a**hole.”

READ MORE: Avril Lavigne Joins Her ‘New Bestie’ Miranda Lambert Onstage At CMA Fest For A Surprise Performance

The first time i saw Miranda lambert it was at a country music festival that has a reputation for being rowdy redneck fun. There was a group that had a beach ball and was bopping it back and forth and she stopped playing to say that she was going to come off the stage and pop it https://t.co/35H5nhx1Z4 — Allie (Taylor's version) (@LaffeyAllie) July 18, 2023

Miranda Lambert is an asshole. I've heard nothing but bad things about her from the folks who have had the misfortune of running into her here in Nashville — Tanesha, BSN RN Karen Kryptonite (@ERnurse86) July 18, 2023

Furthermore, some Twitter users encouraged Lambert to take notes from other artists like Carrie Underwood, Harry Styles and Adele, emphasizing how the singer should interact with fans taking selfies.

somewhere miranda lambert is having a meltdown https://t.co/YmtUnfetLL — sara 🛰️🍣 (@grapejuicrrry) July 18, 2023