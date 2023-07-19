Greta Gerwig quietly welcomed her second baby amid the “Barbie” madness.

The filmmaker confirmed in an interview with Elle U.K. that she and Noah Baumbach had their second baby together four months ago.

Gerwig — who also shares son Harold, 4, with Baumbach — told the magazine: “I’m about to be 40.

“And there’s something about that where you’re like: ‘Oh! I’m properly middle aged now.’ All parts of life feel extremely activated.”

Gerwig revealed how the newborn had just had his four-month checkup the previous day, gushing: “He’s a little Schmoo. I don’t know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that’s very much his energy. He’s a wise little baby.”

Baumbach also shares son Rohmer, 13, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Gerwig — who revealed she was expanding her family during an interview with Jimmy Fallon for “The Tonight Show” in December — admitted she hasn’t been sleeping much, despite the newborn sleeping well.

The filmmaker — who has been dating Baumbach since 2011 — told the mag, “The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I’m still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover.

“You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I’m slightly in a twilight state.”