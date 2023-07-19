Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Brigitte Bardot has been dealing with health issues.

According to The Daily Mail, emergency services rushed to the home of the iconic French actress on Wednesday after she began experiencing breathing difficulties.

READ MORE: Actor And Activist Brigitte Bardot Urges Longueuil Mayor To Stop Deer Cull

Her husband, Bernard d’Ormale, confirmed the news to French outlet Var-Matin, telling them, “It was around 9 a.m. when Brigitte had trouble breathing.”

The incident occurred at their home in Saint-Tropez, though d’Ormale said that the ambulances “got the wrong” address at first, before finally arriving.

“[Her breathing] was stronger than usual but she did not lose consciousness. Let’s call it a moment of respiratory distraction,” he said.

READ MORE: French Actress Brigitte Bardot Slams #MeToo Movement As ‘Hypocritical’

The emergency services put the 88-year-old actress on oxygen, and according to their husband, they “stayed to watch her” for a while afterward.

“Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat,” he added. “It happens at 88 years old. She must not make useless efforts.”

Bardot rose to prominence in the late-1950s and ’60s, with her most notable roles coming in films like “And God Created Women”, as well as Jean-Luc Godard’s “Contempt” and “Masculin Féminin”.

In 1973, Bardot announced that she was retiring from acting, and began pursuing the cause of animal rights activism.