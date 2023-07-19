Click to share this via email

The chilling trailer for 20th Century Studios’ “A Haunting in Venice” has arrived.

The clip stars Kenneth Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot in the unsettling supernatural thriller, helmed by Branagh himself.

“‘A Haunting in Venice’ is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot,” reads the official synopsis. “Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.”

The upcoming film features an ensemble cast including Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly, Riccardo Scamarcio and Michelle Yeoh.

20th Century Studios also unveiled a chilling poster for the film.

Many of the filmmakers behind 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express” and 2022’s “Death on the Nile” reunite on the Oscar-winning director’s project, based upon the novel Hallowe’en Party by Agatha Christie.

“A Haunting in Venice” hits theatres September 15.