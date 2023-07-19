Whoopi Goldberg seems to have sided with Miranda Lambert’s controversial concert remarks after the country singer called out a group of fans for taking a distracting selfie during her concert on Saturday.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The View”, Goldberg exited the stage, telling her co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin, “I’m leaving,” appearing to be upset during a heated debate about Lambert’s headline-making incident.

“They don’t want to be there,” Goldberg told the panel about the concertgoers. “If they paid money for the tickets, they came to see her. So if she’s singing, at least show a little respect.

“Acknowledge [that if] you can see her, she can see you too!” the TV host continued “… She can see what you’re doing and she can see that you’re ignoring her. It’s like being a lounge singer. You go into a bar, somebody’s at the piano, and nobody’s listening! That’s what it’s like for her.”

However, Hostin didn’t agree with Goldberg’s view.

“I’m not split on this at all,” she said in response to the majority of the panel, who argued that they see both sides of the debate. “I’m going to take as many selfies as I want if I pay $757. I’m sorry, that’s just me.”

Goldberg responded: “You know what? Stay home. If you’re going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don’t come!

“Turn on the television, girl,” she told Hostin, before getting up from her seat and walking off set.

“Where are you going?” Goldberg’s confused co-hosts asked her.

While it appeared that the “Sister Act” star was upset from the debate, she proved wrong as she headed to the audience to take a selfie with a special fan.

“I want to take a picture with this marvellous woman, who is 91. So, we’re going to do a selfie, just me and you,” Goldberg said before the segment ended, cutting to a commercial break.

The heated debate on “The View” comes after Lambert stopped mid-performance during her Las Vegas residency show over the weekend to tell fans they were “pissing [her] off” as they were “worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.”