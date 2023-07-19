Click to share this via email

Harry Styles proves he has the ability to join the circus in his new music video for “Daylight”.

The One Direction hitmaker dropped the new vid on Wednesday, with him showing off his tightrope walking skills, flying through the air like a bird in a feathered yellow ensemble, riding a horse, as well as showing off multiple other talents.

He’s even shot out of a giant cannon at one point, while wearing the bird-like leotard.

“Daylight” — which fans think is about Styles ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, but he’s since denied that’s the case — features on his much-loved 2022 album Harry’s House.

Styles’ latest “Daylight” music video comes after he teamed up with James Corden to drop a budget version of the clip.

The pair made the video in a few hours for just $300 last year. They surprised fans by asking to use their apartment to film the clip.