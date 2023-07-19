Bella Hadid is taking some time off.

According to a source, the 26-year-old model is on medical leave, and being treated daily for her Lyme disease — and not in rehab, despite reports.

“Bella Hadid has been on medical leave for the past four months, and is in daily treatment for Lyme disease,” a source tells ET. “Nine months ago, Bella decided she wanted to stop drinking, so she stopped. She has been sober for nine months and has never had an alcohol or drug problem. Bella is not in rehab.”

The model and her brother, Anwar Hadid, were both diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012. According to the CDC, “Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States. Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and rarely, Borrelia mayonii. It is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks. Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash called erythema migrans. If left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system.”

Since her diagnosis, the model has been candid about her health journey and the complications and healing IV treatments. Recently, Hadid was noticeably absent during Paris Fashion Week, where her sister, Gigi Hadid, and friend, Kendall Jenner, walked fashion shows.

Hadid celebrated five months of sobriety from alcohol in March. She marked the occasion via her Instagram Story, while celebrating in Las Vegas.

“5 months no alcohol today,” she wrote.

Hadid — who was charged with DUI in 2014 — has previously been candid about her struggles with drinking, sharing that she found it hard to “control” herself around alcohol, leading her to give up drinking in 2021 and 2022.

“I have done my fair share of drinking,” Hadid told InStyle in January 2022. “I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn’t be able to control myself.”

She also said at the time that she didn’t plan on drinking much in the future, sharing, “I don’t feel the need because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school. There’s just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn’t really do much, you know?”

Reporting by Anthony Dominic.

