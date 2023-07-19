Click to share this via email

Only Murders In The Building - Photo: Disney+

Selena Gomez and the gang are back in action.

Disney+ revealed the key art for the upcoming third season of “Only Murders In The Building” today.

Created by Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman, the comedic murder-mystery series follows three strangers with an obsession with true crime who find themselves in the middle of one when a death happens in their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building. Convinced it was a murder, they begin recording a podcast of their own to record their process as they discover secrets of the building stretching back years.

Only Murders In The Building – Photo: Disney+

The series stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Martin Short, and Paul Rudd.

Along with the key art, the official character posters for the upcoming season were also released.

Only Murders in the building, Selena Gomez – Photo: Disney+

Only Murders in the building, Steve Martin – Photo: Disney+

Only Murders in the building, Meryl Streep – Photo: Disney+

Only Murders in the building, Martin Short – Photo: Disney+

Only Murders in the building, Paul Rudd – Photo: Disney+

Season 3 finds the crew investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together.

“Only Murders In The Building” season 3 airs on Disney+ on Aug. 8.