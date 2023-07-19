Donny Osmond is loving having a big family.

The singer — who is set to perform at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls on Saturday — chatted to ET Canada’s Jed Tavernier about recently welcoming his 14th grandchild.

As Tavernier mentioned that’s like “a soccer team of grandkids,” Osmond joked, “Oh, more than that. Several soccer teams.”

The dad-of-five added, “It’s sweet chaos, is what it’s called. We had a 4th of July party just not long ago and had everybody over. It was… we had the time of our lives. It was fantastic.”

Osmond — who married his wife Debbie back in 1978 — took to Twitter to share a snap of the adorable newborn, baby Dune, last month. Dune is the son of Osmond’s son Christopher and his wife Alta.

Thank you, Chris and Alta for bringing another beautiful grandson into Debbie's and my life. Welcome to our family, Dune Tyler Osmond. You truly are an angel from heaven. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FUzm0nAHmE — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) June 29, 2023

Speaking of Chris, he’s currently starring on season 2 of “Claim to Fame”.

When asked if he’d given his son any advice, given he’d starred on the reality TV show “The Masked Singer” where he had to hide his identity, Osmond insisted: “He knows what he’s doing. He’s been surrounded by show business his entire life, but I think he’s doing a fantastic job.”

Osmond went on to tease his Niagara performance, insisting he’s bringing “all the bells and whistles” of his Las Vegas show to Canada.

He told us, “Sometimes when artists go out on the road, they take that show on the road, they pare it down. So it’s a little bit more cost effective. I’m not doing that.

“I’m bringing the entire production out to Fallsview. It’s the full Las Vegas show. All the dancers, the band, the technical aspects, the screens, the lights, the production. It’s all coming to Fallsview on Saturday.”

See more from Osmond’s ET Canada chat in the clip below.