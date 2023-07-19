Gwyneth Paltrow is clapping back at the “double standard” she sees in the cultural perceptions of men and women as they get older, particularly in Hollywood.

“I think it’s culture’s problem [that women seem to be judged more on getting older than men]. It’s not ours!” Paltrow said in a recent interview with British Vogue.

“As women, we want to be healthy, we want to be ageing. This idea that we’re supposed to be frozen in time is so weird,” she continued.

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Responds To Fan On Instagram Asking If She ‘Licks A**’

“I love it when I hear somebody like Andie MacDowell, with her beautiful grey curls, talking about embracing aging and the difference between how we handle a George Clooney [compared to how most women are perceived]. It’s handsome to go grey [as a man], but for women it’s like, “What do you plan to do about your wrinkles and your ageing skin?” There’s definitely a double standard,” Paltrow explained.

“But again, we want to be ageing! I think we want to be setting examples of how you can age. Every woman should do it how they want to do it. Some women want to address every single thing aesthetically, and some women want to be a fabulous French grandmother who doesn’t ever do anything. Everybody should be empowered to do it how they want to,” she declared.

READ MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Snap Of Her Daughter Apple Trying On That Iconic 2002 Oscars Gown

That philosophy is one that she’s passing on to daughter Apple whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

“I think the most important thing is how you take care of your body, from a nutritional and strength aspect,” Paltrow noted. “These things don’t only impact the way that you look as you age, but how you feel as you age. I think [Apple] has definitely grown up seeing me have respect for my body and my health, and how I try to always optimize how I’m feeling. I think she understands how your mental state, your nutritional state and your levels of exercise all really do impact your quote-unquote, beauty.