Jamie Lynn Spears teared up as she discussed where she stands with sister Britney today.

The sisters didn’t have the best relationship amid issues surrounding Britney’s 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021.

Britney took to Instagram last month to say that she’d visited her younger sister on set. However, a source told Variety that the pair haven’t actually patched things up.

Their feud became worse than ever in January 2022 after Jamie Lynn spoke out about her family life in her memoir, Things I Should Have Said. This led to Britney slamming her sister, so, unsurprisingly, things have been pretty difficult for Jamie Lynn over the past year or so.

The “Sweet Magnolias” actress told Variety of where her and Britney’s relationship stands today, “I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members. If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don’t feel like there’s anything else that I need to say. I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband and the work that I’m doing.”

Jamie Lynn — who is mom to daughters Maddie, 15, and Ivey, 5 — shared, tearing up: “It makes me sad.

“I don’t want my daughter to feel that way. So I have to say I will absolutely not allow my children — especially my oldest daughter, who was very affected by all of it — I will not allow her to feel this way in her life.

“My strength is out of the love for my children and wanting to make sure that I don’t give way to anything other than what I know to be authentic and true. It was hard, but at the end of the day, look where I am now.”

Elsewhere in the candid chat, Jamie Lynn spoke about whether she could ever see herself on stage again with Britney: “I don’t know. I think right now I’m really just focused on me and what I’m doing. I’ve worked very hard to be able to be a part of shows like ‘Sweet Magnolias’.

“And then fighting hard to bring back a character from my childhood. That is all I can think about right now because my dreams are coming true.”

Jamie Lynn is starring in “Sweet Magnolias” season 3, which drops on Netflix on July 20, as well as the “Zoey 101” follow-up, “Zoey 102”, that premieres on Paramount+ on July 27.