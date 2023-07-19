Amid taking some time off to address her health, ET has also learned that Bella Hadid and Marc Kalman have broken up.

A source tells ET that they broke up in the spring. The source added, “They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things. Bella is a very nice person, but struggles with the pressures of fame. She has been trying to take care of herself since their split.”

Earlier on Wednesday, a source also told ET that the 26-year-old supermodel was on medical leave and getting daily treatment for her Lyme disease.

“Bella Hadid has been on medical leave for the past four months, and is in daily treatment for Lyme disease,” a source told ET. “Nine months ago, Bella decided she wanted to stop drinking, so she stopped. She has been sober for nine months and has never had an alcohol or drug problem. Bella is not in rehab.”

Bella’s breakup comes almost a year after a source told ET that Marc, an art director, was planning to pop the question. At the time, the source said Marc was planning to propose in the fall after they had been talking about getting engaged and having a wedding in California.

They confirmed their relationship in July 2021 (they were rumored to have been together since 2020) but kept their relationship on the down low.

After going public with their relationship, Bella and Marc were spotted vacationing together in Paris for Fashion Week and then partying it up in April 2022 for Gigi Hadid’s 27th birthday soiree in New York City. He had also met the family by then, as Bella’s parents, Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid, were also at the shindig.

Back in March, Bella celebrated five months of sobriety from alcohol, marking the occasion via her Instagram Story while celebrating in Las Vegas.

