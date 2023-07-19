Bill Gates isn’t getting remarried just yet.

Recently, the Microsoft co-founder was spotted out with girlfriend Paula Hurd, and many were quick to notice the ring on her engagement finger.

But a rep for Gates has now quashed the ensuing rumours, denying that he and Hurd have gotten engaged.

“Our office can confirm that the ring Mrs. Hurd was seen wearing has belonged to her for decades,” the spokesperson told People.

As the outlet noted, Hurd has also previously been seen wearing the ring while out with Gates, as far back as February, when news of their relationship first broke.

Before that, they had been seen together Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in London in September 2022, and again at the Australian Open in January 2023.

The tech mogul had previously been married to philanthropist Melinda French Gates. They split in August 2021.

Hurd is the widow of late Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, who passed away in 2019 at age 62.