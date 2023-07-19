Captain Marvel is back.

In a first-look at the Marvel’s upcoming sequel “The Marvels” at EW.com, Brie Larson explained why her character, Carol Danvers, has been absent from recent MCU entries.

READ MORE: ‘The Marvels’ Brings The MCU’s Next Big Superhero Team-Up In First Teaser Trailer

“The way I was able to tap into it and understand it is the concept that Carol kind of became a workaholic, and she lost touch with her heart and with family and friends,” she said. “That’s certainly something I can relate to.”

Power Trio. 💪 From high-flying stunts to finicky feline costars, @brielarson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani tease #TheMarvels, their upcoming sci-fi, MCU epic. https://t.co/xfeTWYNp2h Story by @devancoggan pic.twitter.com/I2psINnYWH — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 18, 2023

Larson was last seen in a cameo in the TV series “Ms. Marvel”, bringing Iman Vellani’s hero Kamala Khan into the fold for “The Marvels”.

Captain Marvel was previously seen in the sort “Avengers: Quantum Encounter”, as well as a cameo in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, but her last substantive role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame”.

READ MORE: Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Which Marvel Franchise He Wants To Be Cast In Next

As for which family and friends Carol Danvers has lost touch with, Laron pointed to Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, who forged a friendship in “Captain Marvel”.

“He’s been calling her, and she’s off in galaxies far, far away,” Jackson said. “She’s like, ‘Fury, why are you calling me? I told you not to use this [number].’ He’s like, ‘You gave it to me, so I’m gonna use it. And I’m calling you because I need your help!'”