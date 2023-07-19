If you know Amazon Canada, you know it’s the place to look for deals. You’ll find new discounts daily, some that stick around for a few hours, some that last a day and some that run for weeks at a time. And, while Prime Day was awesome, a few of these deals are brand new and even better.
Since Amazon Canada can take hours to sift through, we’ve done all that hard work for you. Now read on and prepare to smash that “Add to Cart” button.
Some of the best deals you’ll find today are in the Home category. You can get robot vacuums for under $200, a cordless leaf blower for $99, a weighted blanket for $70, plus a ton of other *chef’s kiss* deals.
Home
- Up to 51% off Lefant Robotic Vacuums
- Up to 43% ECOVACS Robotic Vacuums and Accessories
- Up to 42% off Weighted Idea Cooling Weighted Blankets
- Up to 35% off KitchenAid Appliances and Accessories
- Up to 34% off BLACK+DECKER Lawn Equipment
- Up to 30% off Google Smart Home Accessories
- Up to 25% off Delonghi Espresso Machines and Coffee Makers
- 20% off COSORI Air Fryers
- 20% off ecozy Ice Makers
- 20% off ThermoPro Wireless Meat Thermometres
Tech
If you wanna up your electronics game, now’s the time. Right now you can snag a pair of Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian earbuds for $209 and a Canon Photo Printer for $128, among other treasures.
- Up to 46% off JBL Speakers and Headphones
- Up to 43% off HyperX Gaming Accessories
- Up to 33% off Samsung Drives
- Up to 33% off Microsoft PC Accessories
- Up to 25% off Yamaha Soundbars and Receivers
- Up to 18% off Apple MacBook Pros
- Up to 15% off Canon Camera Lenses and Photo Printers
- 40% off NexiGo Webcams
- 25% off Fitbit Charge Watches
- 16% off Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian Earbuds
Beauty
There are also deep markdowns on select styling tools, vanity accessories, and skincare essentials. Get the viral Revlon Hair Dryer and Volumizer that TikTokers are obsessed with for $60 and a Philips Power Flosser for $150.
- Up to 26% off Molizummy Matte Flower Claw Clips
- Up to 20% off Philips Sonicare Toothbrushes and Flossers
- Up to 18% off Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tints
- Up to 14% off Revlon Hair Dryer and Volumizers
- 40% off Fancii LED Vanity Mirrors
- 39% off Fiora Natural Hair Brush Sets
- 27% off All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serums
- 22% off MySmile Teeth Whitening Kits
- 20% off EZBASICS Facial Steamers
- 19% off BAIMEI Rose Quartz Roller and Gua Sha Sets
Fashion
Treat your wardrobe to some new pieces without breaking your budget. Block out that summer sunshine with a new pair of sunglasses from FEISEDY for $16 or prepare for fall early with a Orolay trench for $104.
- Up to 61% off Rockport Shoes
- Up to 52% off Orolay Coats
- Up to 49% off Sunzel High-Waisted Leggings
- Up to 43% off ASSOTS Leather Bags
- Up to 41% off FEISEDY Sunglasses
- Up to 36% off IBFUN Weekender Bags
- Up to 34% off LAOLASI T-Shirt Bodysuits
- Up to 34% of Ekouaer Clothing
- Up to 30% off Joopin Sunglasses
- Up to 25% off ALONGFIT High-Waisted Bike Shorts