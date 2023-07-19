Click to share this via email

If you know Amazon Canada, you know it’s the place to look for deals. You’ll find new discounts daily, some that stick around for a few hours, some that last a day and some that run for weeks at a time. And, while Prime Day was awesome, a few of these deals are brand new and even better.

Since Amazon Canada can take hours to sift through, we’ve done all that hard work for you. Now read on and prepare to smash that “Add to Cart” button.

Some of the best deals you’ll find today are in the Home category. You can get robot vacuums for under $200, a cordless leaf blower for $99, a weighted blanket for $70, plus a ton of other *chef’s kiss* deals.

Home

Tech

If you wanna up your electronics game, now’s the time. Right now you can snag a pair of Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian earbuds for $209 and a Canon Photo Printer for $128, among other treasures.

Beauty

There are also deep markdowns on select styling tools, vanity accessories, and skincare essentials. Get the viral Revlon Hair Dryer and Volumizer that TikTokers are obsessed with for $60 and a Philips Power Flosser for $150.

Fashion

Treat your wardrobe to some new pieces without breaking your budget. Block out that summer sunshine with a new pair of sunglasses from FEISEDY for $16 or prepare for fall early with a Orolay trench for $104.