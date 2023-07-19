Atom Egoyan will be returning to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) to premiere his latest movie, “Seven Veils”.

“We are honoured to premiere Atom Egoyan’s extraordinary film at this year’s Festival,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey in a statement. “Egoyan’s cinematic works are unmatched, and we’re excited to bring Seven Veils to our TIFF audiences and to the city of Toronto, his home.”

“Seven Veils” is Egoyan’s 18th film to premiere at TIFF.

Amanda Seyfried (who previously worked with Egoyan in 2009’s “Chloe”) stars as Jeanine, an earnest theatre director tasked with remounting the opera “Salome”, the most famous production of her former mentor.

“Haunted by dark and disturbing memories from her past, Jeanine allows her repressed trauma to colour the present as she re-enters the opera world after so many years away,” notes the synopsis, which reminds that Egoyan first directed “Salome” for the Canadian Opera Company in 1996, and returned earlier this year to revive the production on stage.

“Amanda is a phenomenal actress, and here she brilliantly plays a woman dealing with complex and explosive relationships in her past, present, and future,” said Egoyan. “To have the world premiere of this film at TIFF and to be partnering with the Canadian Opera Company really brings my two great passions together in such a beautiful way.”

“Atom’s production of ‘Salome’ electrified the stage when it debuted in 1996 and has evolved with each remounting,” added producer Niv Fichman of Rhombus Media. “The opera explores themes that resonate through Atom’s body of work, and Seven Veils is an exciting and provocative next step in this ongoing evolution.”

In addition to Seyfried, “Seven Veils” also stars Rebecca Liddiard, Douglas Smith, Mark O’Brien and Vinessa Antoine, along with Ambur Braid as Salome and Michael Kupfer-Radecky as John the Baptist, who both starred in the Canadian Opera Company’s recent Egoyan-directed production of “Salome”, which inspired the film.

Prior to the TIFF Special Presentation World Premiere screening on Sunday, Sept. 10, an avant-première of the film will be presented in partnership with the Canadian Opera Company on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts.