Following the recent announcement that Gerry Turner will be the first-ever “Golden Bachelor”, he sat down for an interview with the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

Speaking with podcast hosts Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Turner revealed what he’s most looking forward to about the experience. “I’m really most excited for that first night when I get to meet all of the women and get a first impression from them. That is really a moment that I think will set the tone mentally for me,” he explained.

“People have asked me so many times if I’m nervous and I’ve said no, I’m really not. I’m beginning to think I’m super naïve or something and that I should be more nervous. I’m more nervous about stepping on a rake and breaking my nose here at home than I am anything about the show. It doesn’t make me nervous — it makes me excited. I feel energized and I can’t wait!” he added.

READ MORE: Meet Gerry Turner, 71, The First-Ever ‘Golden Bachelor’

He’s also trying to take in the experience as it happens.

“I kind of want life to slow down. I want to enjoy every moment,” he said. “I want to make a mental note or write in a journal at night about some of the high points of my day. I want to remember those moments. If I can do that, then I know it’ll be fun.”

He also weighed on the logistics of dating 30 women simultaneously.

“I have given it a lot of thought. You can’t get away from it. What I’ve been spending a lot of time doing is thinking about what are the good questions to ask that will reveal character and reveal whether or not someone is a high-energy, competitive person,” he shared.

READ MORE: Who Is The ‘Golden Bachelor’? Everything To Know About Gerry Turner, Reality TV’s Newest Heartthrob

What kind of qualities is Turner looking for in a partner? “It’s really important to me if they are close to their family,” he said. “I’ve dated a few women along the way and it’s very revealing when someone doesn’t have good friendly ties with their children. It manifests in a number of negative ways.”

“The Golden Bachelor” debuts in the fall.