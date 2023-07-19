Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Dax Shepard is counting his blessings on his wife’s birthday.

The actor celebrated his wife turning 43 with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

He captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to the world’s hottest jujitsu practitioner.”

READ MORE: Tom Hanks Photobombs Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard At Star-Studded Shania Twain Concert

“And that’s in addition to being the greatest mom, wife, sister and dog owner that this world has ever known. Everyone one of us in her Orbit has hit the jackpot. Happy Birthday Buddy!!!! @kristenanniebell 🎉🎂🥳🎈🎊🎁,” he continued.

A carousel of loving photos between the happy couple from different occasions accompanied the photo, concluding with a picture of Bell in a hot pink jujitsu outfit.

READ MORE: Kristen Bell Shares Minor Nose Injury From Daughter Delta During Jiu-Jitsu Match: ‘Took Some Teeth To The Nose’

She was touched by the gesture, writing in the comments, “So grateful I get to spend them all with you ❤️”.

The couple met in 2007, tying the knot in 2013. They share two daughters together, 10-year-old Lincoln, and 8-year-old Delta.