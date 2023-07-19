Filmmaker and actor Benny Safdie is speaking about about sexual misconduct allegations lodged against Sebastian Bear-McClard, who was a producer on Safdie’s “Uncut Gems”.

A March 2023 exposé in Variety detailed the allegations of several women — all of whom were underage at the time of the alleged incidents; Bear-McClard is in the midst divorcing Emily Ratajkowski.

In a new feature for GQ promoting his acting role in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer”, Safdie shared his opinions of the allegations made against Bear-McClard.

“It’s disgusting,” said Safdie (his rep previously confirmed that Safdie had fired him in July 2022, immediately upon learning of his alleged behaviour).

“It’s disgusting, and when you find out something about somebody that you didn’t realize,

you just have to be much more careful,” he explained.

“It’s a lot, and it’s not something that you want to have happen to anybody,” Safdie added. “And when you find it out, the one thing that you can do is really just take control.”