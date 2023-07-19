Bethenny Frankel is sending out a call to action for her fellow reality stars.

In light of the joint SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike that is currently rocking the entertainment world, the “Real Housewives of New York” star felt empowered to rally her fellow co-stars in the world of reality television.

READ MORE: ‘RHONY’ Stars Bethenny Frankel And Jill Zarin Reunite For First One-On-One Chat Since 2010

“I’m well aware that unscripted talent aka “reality stars” should have a union or simply be treated fairly and valued,” she captioned her post.

“And the mentality that we were nobodies and that these streamers and networks have given us platforms and that we can capitalize on them is also moronic,” she continued writing. “From @snooki to @laurenconrad to @kaitlynbristowe to myself, reality tv has generated millions of dollars and entertained people GLOBALLY and my name and likeness and content are used for years to come for free on episodes where I was paid peanuts for my work.”

She went on to stress that the issue of devaluing reality stars was also a gendered one.

“Critics will say that actors have “talent” which is what studios pay for: in fact, studios pay for advertisers and advertisers pay for the purchasers of the household aka women. And what gets women? Reality tv,” Frankel explained. “Just because talent signs their life away doesn’t make exploitation correct.”

READ MORE: Bethenny Frankel Takes Swipe At Jonah Hill, Says He Was A ‘Low-Grade D**k’ When She Met Him

One of the big points of contention for the actors and writers in their strikes was being paid for residuals, or every time their work was being streamed or viewed. Frankel believed that reality TV should also strive for the same payment.

“Reality stars should also stop shooting network and streaming content until their free content is taking down. We also deserve residuals,” she concluded. “If a network or streamer is currently making money on me telling someone to GO TO SLEEP then maybe I should be compensated. And maybe I’m the one who needs to GET A HOBBY and maybe this will be it.”

READ MORE: Bethenny Frankel Talks ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’, Reveals Why She Won’t Give Housewives Negotiating Advice

Her impassioned plea resonated with fans and colleagues in entertainment, with one writing, “Excellent point of view. I’m with you. Why is it that production company executives make billions of dollars off our likeness including the success of future seasons, and we get nothing?” Others suggested that reality stars should take a similar route to the other two unions, “Then unionize. Realty stars are not in a union. Don’t pay union dues. Don’t live and work by union rules and contracts. ”