Reese Witherspoon’s ex-husband, Jim Toth, seems to be moving on. The former talent agent was spotted vacationing with an unknown woman in Costa Rica last week, reportedly his new girlfriend.

A hotel guest tells ET, “Jim Toth and his new girlfriend vacationed at the Sendero, a luxury surf hotel, in Nosara, Costa Rica, last week. It seemed like a romantic trip and they seemed like a happy couple. They stayed in one of the suites and mostly kept to themselves. They were very kind to the staff.”

The Sendero Nosara immerses guests in the natural beauty of Costa Rica and its unique culture through their wellness and dining amenities, including a yoga studio, art gallery, surf school, restaurant, and more.

In March, Witherspoon and Toth — who share a son, 10-year-old Tennessee — announced that they have “made the difficult decision to divorce,” in a joint statement posted to social media. The Sweet Home Alabama star officially filed a month later.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar earlier this month, Witherspoon opened up about her split, and how it feels different from her 2008 divorce from Ryan Phillippe.

“It’s interesting what happened to me,” said “The Morning Show” star. “When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control.”

“To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening,” she continued. “Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that.”

The Oscar winner says the vulnerable moments have allowed her to share a personal connection with fans who have gone through similar experiences.

“All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable,” she told the publication. “It’s a vulnerable time for me. “I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don’t feel isolated at all. I feel very connected.”

MORE FROM ET:

Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About Jim Toth Split

Reese Witherspoon, Ex Ryan Phillippe Reunite for Son’s Album Release

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Divorce: A Timeline of Their Marriage